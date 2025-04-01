Tuesday, April 1, 2025

April Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance April 2025

A downy plover chick rests in the sand near some vegetation
The Wrack Line

 

Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance

April 2025

Photo by Emily Hunter

In This Issue

Events

April 17, 6 p.m. CST: Panhandle Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this Zoom event.

April 17, 6:30 p.m. EST: Sarasota Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this webinar.

April 23, 6:30 p.m. EST: Three Rooker Islands Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this webinar.

Reminders

April 15-21: Second survey count window, see the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible, weekly surveys are preferred for routes with active nesting. Weekly surveys help capture information about peak counts.

Call for Volunteers

Sarasota: Volunteers needed to monitor rooftops this nesting season. Email Kara Cook-Durda (kara.cook@audubon.org).

Tampa: Register here for volunteer opportunities in bird stewarding and rooftop monitoring in the greater Tampa area.

FSA News

Coastal Cleanup in Florida

Did you know that conservation actions year-round can support breeding shorebirds and seabirds? Every fall, Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) partners identify coastal areas in need of cleanup and work tirelessly to remove harmful debris before nesting birds return. Debris is not only unsightly, it creates potentially deadly hazards for shorebirds and other species that depend on coastal habitats. In some places, debris renders habitat unsuitable for nesting. Coastal debris can also impede natural processes that stabilize shorelines. Thanks to the incredible efforts of FSA partners, thousands of pounds of debris have been removed from Florida’s coast during the nonbreeding season, creating a safer environment for both wildlife and people.

FSA partners stand by the water's edge in front of debris they collected
Coastal cleanup efforts
Coastal debris piled on a boat
FSD banner

FSD Updates

Florida Shorebird Database Webinars and Resources

The 2025 Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) webinar recordings are now available online! The webinars walk you through how to survey rooftops and routes using the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter data into the FSD. Click the links below or visit the Resources tab on the FSD website to view the recordings.

The webinars reference several great resources that you can find on the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) and FSD websites. Below are examples of some of the great resources available to you!

On the FSD’s Resources tab, find links to the 2025 webinars, datasheets, tutorials, quick guides and the survey count window dates.

The FSA’s Monitoring Guidance page contains chick aging guidance for some of the common species nesting in the state. Check the American oystercatcher chick guide  and the Timing of Ground Nesting and Flightless Chicks to see what time of year you can expect to start to seeing chicks. It can be tricky to identify whether black skimmers are scraping or if they have nests; learn more about the nesting behaviors for this species by checking out the Guide to Black Skimmer Nesting and Courtship Behaviors.

Finally, on the FSA’s Outreach Materials page you can download educational materials about Florida’s shorebirds and seabirds including shorebird-themed craft ideas for kids, species fact sheets and brochures on how everyone can help to share the beach with nesting birds!

