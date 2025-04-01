April Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance April 2025

Photo by Emily Hunter
Events
April 17, 6 p.m. CST: Panhandle Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this Zoom event.
April 17, 6:30 p.m. EST: Sarasota Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this webinar.
April 23, 6:30 p.m. EST: Three Rooker Islands Bird Stewardship Training. Register here for this webinar.
Reminders
April 15-21: Second survey count window, see the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible, weekly surveys are preferred for routes with active nesting. Weekly surveys help capture information about peak counts.
Call for Volunteers
Sarasota: Volunteers needed to monitor rooftops this nesting season. Email Kara Cook-Durda (kara.cook@audubon.org).
Tampa: Register here for volunteer opportunities in bird stewarding and rooftop monitoring in the greater Tampa area.
FSA News
Coastal Cleanup in Florida
Did you know that conservation actions year-round can support breeding shorebirds and seabirds? Every fall, Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) partners identify coastal areas in need of cleanup and work tirelessly to remove harmful debris before nesting birds return. Debris is not only unsightly, it creates potentially deadly hazards for shorebirds and other species that depend on coastal habitats. In some places, debris renders habitat unsuitable for nesting. Coastal debris can also impede natural processes that stabilize shorelines. Thanks to the incredible efforts of FSA partners, thousands of pounds of debris have been removed from Florida’s coast during the nonbreeding season, creating a safer environment for both wildlife and people.
FSD Updates
Florida Shorebird Database Webinars and Resources
The 2025 Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) webinar recordings are now available online! The webinars walk you through how to survey rooftops and routes using the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter data into the FSD. Click the links below or visit the Resources tab on the FSD website to view the recordings.
The webinars reference several great resources that you can find on the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) and FSD websites. Below are examples of some of the great resources available to you!
On the FSD’s Resources tab, find links to the 2025 webinars, datasheets, tutorials, quick guides and the survey count window dates.
The FSA’s Monitoring Guidance page contains chick aging guidance for some of the common species nesting in the state. Check the American oystercatcher chick guide and the Timing of Ground Nesting and Flightless Chicks to see what time of year you can expect to start to seeing chicks. It can be tricky to identify whether black skimmers are scraping or if they have nests; learn more about the nesting behaviors for this species by checking out the Guide to Black Skimmer Nesting and Courtship Behaviors.
Finally, on the FSA’s Outreach Materials page you can download educational materials about Florida’s shorebirds and seabirds including shorebird-themed craft ideas for kids, species fact sheets and brochures on how everyone can help to share the beach with nesting birds!
Ebb Tidings
Habitat Loss and Restoration in the Nature Coast
A news article was recently published detailing some challenges and successes for American oystercatchers in Florida - and the team of people dedicated to their conservation. Florida Shorebird Alliance partners hosted the reporter on a trip to the Nature Coast and shared their experiences. Some highlights of the article include research documenting habitat loss and the multitude of efforts underway to restore critical habitat for the American oystercatcher along the Nature Coast.
Please click here to read the full text of the article.
Photo by Britt Brown
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach and public policy needs.
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
April Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance April 2025
