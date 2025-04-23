An 18-year-old girl from Crawfordville died Wednesday in a single vehicle accident in Wakulla County, while a 13-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The accident happened just after 4 o’clock near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. memorial road and Cajer Posey Road.
The highway patrol said the two girls were headed west on Martin Luther King Memorial Road, when their sedan exited the roadway while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle hit several trees and overturned.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where the driver later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway patrol.
The accident happened just after 4 o’clock near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. memorial road and Cajer Posey Road.
The highway patrol said the two girls were headed west on Martin Luther King Memorial Road, when their sedan exited the roadway while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle hit several trees and overturned.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where the driver later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway patrol.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment