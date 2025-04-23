A project to upgrade the recreational facilities at the park at the St. George Island public beach is moving forward.
The project, which is being done by a company called Premier Surfacing, includes demolishing the existing basketball court and replacing it with a shared basketball/ pickleball court and adding an additional pickleball court.
The job also includes constructing two new pavilions, a water fountain and a bicycle parking rack.
The concrete pad for the new courts has been poured, and work has begun on shade structures and fencing.
The concrete pad will have to cure, but should be ready for finishing work by next week.
The 290-thousand-dollar project is being funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council under a provision that allows the TDC to spend up to 10 percent of its tax collections on beach park facility improvements.
