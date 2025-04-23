The dune walkover on 6th street west on St. George Island is once again open to the public.
The 6-foot wide by 156 feet walkover was completely replaced by a company called Marharex Contracting of Mexico Beach.
The company also upgraded the parking area to keep cars from encroaching onto the dunes and installed post and rope fencing, relocated the existing signs and trash receptacles, and installed wheel stops.
Over the past few years, Franklin County has been steadily replacing due walkovers on St. George Island, many of which are about 25 years old.
It has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by preserving natural dune topography and native vegetation.
The project is being funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The county now plans to replace the dune walkover at 8th street east after the county attorney has dealt with some encroachment issues at the site.
