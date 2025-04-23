Franklin County commission meetings will move to a new meeting schedule beginning in May.
The board just adopted a new meeting schedule that moved their meeting from the first and third Tuesdays of the month to the second and fourth Wednesdays, but the new schedule is causing an issue with the payment of county bills.
Most of the vendor payments, contract payments, and utility payments are set up to be paid on the first and middle of the month, but that doesn’t work when the commission doesn’t meet until the end of the month.
So now the County is having issues with timely payments.
So now the board has agreed to change their meeting schedule again, this time to the first and third Wednesdays of the month, beginning in May.
There is the possibility that the new schedule could conflict with county court, since they use the same room in the courthouse annex.
The board agreed that if there is a conflict, they will simply change their regular meeting date.
The Franklin County Commission meetings in May will now be held on May the 7th and the 21st.
The board just adopted a new meeting schedule that moved their meeting from the first and third Tuesdays of the month to the second and fourth Wednesdays, but the new schedule is causing an issue with the payment of county bills.
Most of the vendor payments, contract payments, and utility payments are set up to be paid on the first and middle of the month, but that doesn’t work when the commission doesn’t meet until the end of the month.
So now the County is having issues with timely payments.
So now the board has agreed to change their meeting schedule again, this time to the first and third Wednesdays of the month, beginning in May.
There is the possibility that the new schedule could conflict with county court, since they use the same room in the courthouse annex.
The board agreed that if there is a conflict, they will simply change their regular meeting date.
The Franklin County Commission meetings in May will now be held on May the 7th and the 21st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment