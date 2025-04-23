Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Coastline Vacation Rentals is your go-to destination for family friendly vacation rentals in Gulf County, Florida.


At Coastline Vacation Rentals, they prioritize your needs, and that’s why they offer family-friendly and pet-friendly options. Choose from their selection of Gulf-front 5-bedroom homes for a spacious experience, quaint cottages in the heart of town for a cozy stay, or townhomes in Saint Joe Beach for a convenient beachside escape. Coastline Vacation Rentals caters to every family and almost every budget, so you can enjoy a vacation.


From beach carts and coolers to adventurous gear like bikes, kayaks, and paddle boards, their partnership with VayK Life is sure to make for a more enjoyable vacation experience. They will even deliver your gear directly to your rental!


Find your next getaway today with Coastline Vacation Rentals!


Coastline Vacation Rentals

315 Williams Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-3330

info@coastlinevacationrentals.net

www.coastlinevacationrentals.net

Mon-Sat: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

The Sleep Center in Panama City, Florida is locally owned & operated, with franchise buying power to save you money. They have a massive "in-stock" inventory system that is onsite so they can provide exceptional care of your mattress needs.


Shop Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Serta, and Beautyrest mattresses, along with murphy beds, adjustable bed bases, futons, headboards, bunk beds and numerous bedding accessory items.


The Sleep Center store hours are Monday - Saturday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm and Sunday 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT, including most holidays.

Locals Serving Locals With Honor since 1995!

 

The Sleep Center

1830 W 23rd Street Panama City , FL 32405

(850) 785-0910

manager@thesleepcenter.info

www.thesleepcenter.info/index.htm

Johnson Roofing Solutions is a fully licensed, family-owned, and locally operated roofing company with over 25 years of combined experience in the roofing industry.

With two convenient locations in Panama City and Chipley, they are uniquely positioned to serve the entire Florida Panhandle and surrounding areas, allowing them to provide fast and responsive service whenever you need it.


Beyond roofing, Johnson Roofing Solutions offers specialized services such as chimney repair, coating applications, and storm damage repairs, ensuring that your home or business is always protected from the elements. Their coatings help extend the life of your roof, improve energy efficiency, and provide an extra layer of protection against Florida’s harsh weather conditions. They are also equipped to handle leak detection, gutter installations, and routine roof maintenance, making them a one-stop solution for all your roofing needs.


Johnson Roofing Solutions

1383 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL 32428

(850) 658-4341 (call or text)

office@johnsonroofingsolutions.com

https://johnsonroofingsolutions.com

Open 24 Hours, 7 Days Week

GCSC to Hold Ceremonies for Public Safety, Health Sciences,

and Nursing Graduates

 

Panama City, FL ­– Gulf Coast State College will be hosting eight recognition ceremonies for graduates of its public safety, health sciences, and nursing programs on various dates for the spring semester.

 

These ceremonies are symbolic events to recognize graduates and welcome them into their new profession; they also mark the transition from student to professional. We invite the families and friends of our upcoming graduates to attend the respective events for their loved ones’ programs.

 

  • Respiratory Care: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST at the Panama City campus, Charles Hilton Center, Room 302/ 303
  • Physical Therapist Assistant: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Charles Hilton Center, Room 302/303
  • LPN to ADN-RN: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM EST at Centennial Building in Port St. Joe
  • Surgical First Assistant: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Charles Hilton Center, Room 302/ 303
  • Emergency Medical Services: Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 2:00 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Charles Hilton Center, Room 302/ 303
  • ADN-RN: Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 3:00 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Amelia G. Tapper Center
  • Dental Hygiene: Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Sarzin Lecture Hall, Language & Literature Building
  • Radiography: Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM CST at the Panama City campus, Student Union East, Room 232


﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

