Now that alligators are starting to come out to enjoy the sunshine, its important to know how to act around them.
A recent study by the University of Florida and Centre College in Kentucky found that risky human behavior, not aggression by alligators, is the leading cause of alligator bites.
The research is the first to develop a ranking system that categorizes human actions immediately before an alligator encounter.
Researchers found that in 96% of recorded incidents, some form of human inattention or risk-taking preceded the attack.
The findings show how alligator bites are not random; they’re preventable.
Most bites occurred following moderate-risk behaviors, such as swimming or wading in areas known to be inhabited by alligators.
The highest proportion of fatal bites occurred after high-risk behaviors, such as deliberately entering alligator-inhabited waters.
In contrast, low and no-risk behaviors, like walking near water or simply being present on land, rarely resulted in attacks.
The results emphasize that alligators aren’t seeking conflict, but they will respond when humans provide what scientists call an “attractive stimulus,” such as by splashing, swimming or entering alligator habitats.
The insights come at a time of year when alligator activity is ramping up.
Mating season, which runs from April through June in Florida and the Southeast, brings more frequent movement and territorial behavior among alligators, making human awareness and safe practices even more essential.
A recent study by the University of Florida and Centre College in Kentucky found that risky human behavior, not aggression by alligators, is the leading cause of alligator bites.
The research is the first to develop a ranking system that categorizes human actions immediately before an alligator encounter.
Researchers found that in 96% of recorded incidents, some form of human inattention or risk-taking preceded the attack.
The findings show how alligator bites are not random; they’re preventable.
Most bites occurred following moderate-risk behaviors, such as swimming or wading in areas known to be inhabited by alligators.
The highest proportion of fatal bites occurred after high-risk behaviors, such as deliberately entering alligator-inhabited waters.
In contrast, low and no-risk behaviors, like walking near water or simply being present on land, rarely resulted in attacks.
The results emphasize that alligators aren’t seeking conflict, but they will respond when humans provide what scientists call an “attractive stimulus,” such as by splashing, swimming or entering alligator habitats.
The insights come at a time of year when alligator activity is ramping up.
Mating season, which runs from April through June in Florida and the Southeast, brings more frequent movement and territorial behavior among alligators, making human awareness and safe practices even more essential.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment