Wakulla County Fire Rescue was recently awarded 44 thousand dollars to purchase new lifesaving equipment.
The money is coming from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® and will allow Wakulla County Fire rescue to purchase 11 Sets of Bunker Gear, which includes Honeywell Coats and Pants.
The new Bunker Gear will replace outdated and worn protective gear, helping firefighters stay safe while responding to structure fires, vehicle accidents, and other emergency calls.
Updated gear helps ensure that firefighters are protected from heat, flames, and hazardous materials, and ultimately improves the lifesaving capabilities of first responders when called into action.
This grant is one of 87 the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded during the most recent grant cycle.
The grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $2.1 million across the U.S.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded nearly 6900 grants valued at over $96 million to public safety organizations since 2005.
