Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies were
busy Saturday night, pulling a vehicle from the water at the Bristol Boat Ramp.
There were no injuries, and the
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a traffic crash.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
said two individuals were found at the scene.
They were not from Liberty County.
One of the individuals was arrested on
an outstanding warrant from another county.
Dive teams were called in to assist
the tow company with the vehicle recovery.
