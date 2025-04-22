Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies were busy Saturday night, pulling a vehicle from the water at the Bristol Boat Ramp.

 

There were no injuries, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a traffic crash.

 

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals were found at the scene.

 

They were not from Liberty County.

 

One of the individuals was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another county.

 

Dive teams were called in to assist the tow company with the vehicle recovery. 




