Apalachicola 26th Boat & Car Show April 19th 10-3

Visit Apalachicola on the 3rd Saturday in April for the annual Apalachicola Boat & Car Show. Enjoy the many Cars, Boats, Golf Carts, and Motorcycles on display at Riverfront Park. The event starts at 10:00 am and runs till 3:00 pm.
We invite Cars, Boats, Motorcycles, RVs, and Golf Carts. If it floats or rolls, you are welcome to participate. Boat and Vehicle Entry is $15.00, the Motorcycle and Golf Cart entry fee is $5.00, and admission to the show is FREE to the public. Enjoy the beautiful setting of Apalachicola Riverfront Park and view some of the classics.
We look forward to seeing everyone there.
Click here for more Information and the Application.
