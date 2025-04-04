'Kill the Drill Bill' Needs Your Help ASAP

Almost a year ago, Apalachicola Riverkeeper took a bold stand—challenging an oil and gas drilling permit that threatened the heart of the Apalachicola floodplain. What started as a legal fight has become a powerful movement, fueled by passionate individuals refusing to let their river, their bay, and their way of life be compromised.
Communities across the region have come together, their voices rising in unison: Our river is not for sale. Our future is not up for negotiation.
The fight isn’t over, but momentum is on our side. This organic effort has sparked legislative action in the Florida legislature. State lawmakers introduced bills to protect these waters for generations to come. House Bill 1143 could put an end to this threat once and for all—proving that when people stand together for what’s right, they can accomplish the impossible.
Because a healthy river isn’t just about water. It’s about our livelihoods, about our fisheries, about the life that flows through every drop. And thanks to the unwavering resolve of this community, we are one step closer to ‘Killing the Drill’ and securing the future of the Apalachicola River and Bay.
This is what happens when ordinary people take extraordinary action. This is what happens when we refuse to back down. This is how we win.
We need your help! These bills are at risk of dying if they don't cross the next hurdle.
Rep. Will Robinson of Bradenton runs the House State Affairs Committee. This is the final committee hurdle for the House’s strong “Kill the Drill” Bill, which would permanently protect the Apalachicola River from drilling. A quick phone call is the most effective way to make an impact—leaving a voicemail works too! It only takes 30 seconds and can be short and sweet.
Please call Representative Will Robinson TODAY by 4PM ET, April 4 at 850-717-5071:
- Identify your name and address.
- Urge Representative Robinson to put HB 1143 on his State Affairs Committee agenda.
For the River and Bay,
Riverkeeper Cameron
Oil Drilling Bills Pass First Hurdle
The Florida Legislature has jumped into the fray concerning oil drilling in the Apalachicola Basin with the filing of two bills, HB 1143 By Representatives Jason Shoaf and Allison Tant in the House and SB 1300 by Senator Corey Simon in the Senate. The House bill would prohibit drilling within ten miles of any National Estuarine Sanctuary in Florida, affecting not only the Apalachicola River and Bay but Rookery Bay in southwest Florida and the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas Reserve near St. Augustine. READ MORE HERE.
Calling RiverTrek Team 2025 Applications!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s RiverTrek fundraiser-awareness campaign supports the advocacy, education and outreach work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper–100% of funds raised by the volunteer team members support our work. The RiverTrek team will travel the 107-mile length of the Apalachicola River in late October. Each night the paddlers camp along the river’s bank. They meet with historians, ecologists and other experts along the way.
Applications are due April 30th, so do not delay! Get those applications in today.
Hestia: Journey of the River bound Coyote
A coyote was outfitted with a radio collar on Tall Timbers property up near Tallahassee for a research study. She decided she was river bound and ran on down to the Apalachicola River. Her name is Hestia, after the Greek goddess of the hearth, in honor of Tall Timbers’ legacy and continued stewardship of forest management using prescribed fire.
Hestia was a transient female when she was collared, meaning she did not have an established home range or mate. Hestia traveled about 65 miles as the crow flies southwest, until she hit a barrier… the Apalachicola River. READ HER STORY HERE.
Explore the Apalachicola River region with us.
Sunday, April 13 — Graham Creek Paddle
Sunday, May 18–Owl Creek Paddle
Our staff and volunteer-led eco-educational outings are fun and memorable. We hike in the spring and fall and kayak year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based and your donation supports core education programs.
2025 Membership Meeting and Dinner
We had a great time at our annual Membership Dinner held at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art this past Saturday, March 29. Diane Alix, Holly Curry, Allison Goodson and Dan Tonsmeire provided the crowd with a series of updates on all of our key projects and initiatives. We would also like to welcome three new members to Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s board of directors - Chris Watkins, Danielle Davidson, and Linda Buchanan.
READ MORE HERE.
