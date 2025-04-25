Carrabelle will hold its annual Riverfront Festival on Saturday.
The
popular festival runs from 10 till 6 on Marine Street along the Carrabelle
River.
There will be a lot for the kids to do including
mini train rides, a kid’s craft area, face painting and bouncy houses.
There will also be performances by local dance groups and cheer squads, along with the TCC dancers and the popular Forgotten Coast dancing witches.
Plus, there is a big car show, and even a quilt show hosted by the Lanark Village wandering Start quilters.
There will be live music throughout the day featuring Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers and the band, Sumpin’ Old & Sumpin’ New, along with DJ Beanie Baby.
The family-oriented festival also includes arts and crafts booths as well as plenty of food.
Admission
is free – you can see a full list of the weekend’s activities on-line at https://www.carrabelle.org/event/2025-carrabelle-riverfront-festival/
