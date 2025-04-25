If you are heading out to the Carrabelle
Riverfront Festival on Saturday, be sure to bring some canned food with you to
donate to the Carrabelle food pantry.
The food pantry is gathering canned foods and dry
foods to help less fortunate families in our area.
And on Saturday, the Carrabelle police department
will help with collections with a “Stuff the Police Truck” food drive.
A Carrabelle police department truck will be parked
at the Carrabelle IGA on Saturday so you can easily leave your food donations.
The food pantry is looking for everything from
canned fruits and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods
like pasta.
Or you can make a financial donation.
For only 6 dollars you can purchase one week of meal
supplements; a 300-dollar donation pays for a full year of meal supplements.
Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry
at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle.
The zip code is 32322
The Franklin County Food Pantry distributes food on
Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee
Street.
