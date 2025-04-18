Friday, April 18, 2025

Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Events
TONIGHT!
Thursday, 4/17 from 5:30 - 7:30

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Rise Realty Advisors' new office in Crawfordville, home to the Coast To Pines Home Partners team!

📅 Date: April 18th
⏰ Time: 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM
📍 Location: 7 High Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Come celebrate this exciting milestone with us, meet the team, and explore their new space! The ribbon cutting will take place at 6:00 PM. We look forward to seeing you there as we welcome Rise Realty Advisors to the Chamber.

LAST CALL
Tomorrow!
This Saturday!
Wakulla Horseman's Association Jackpot and Show 4/19 
Exhibitions at 11:00 am. Jackpot at 12 noon.
Member Events/Announcement 
Chamber Events Calendar 
As a member, you can add events to the chamber calendar. 
Instructions here: Info Hub - Add an Event Instructions
Member News
Link to the Member News Section of our Website


Turn key business with a large inventory and solid customer base. Call Billy Bishop @ 850-422-4522.
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2025 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment