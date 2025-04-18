Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Rise Realty Advisors' new office in Crawfordville, home to the Coast To Pines Home Partners team!
Date: April 18th Time: 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM Location: 7 High Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327
Come celebrate this exciting milestone with us, meet the team, and explore their new space! The ribbon cutting will take place at 6:00 PM. We look forward to seeing you there as we welcome Rise Realty Advisors to the Chamber.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment