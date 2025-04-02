Distracted Driving: A Triple Threat
~ If it takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road or your mind off driving, it’s a distraction. ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and its public safety partners remind drivers to stay distraction-free while behind the wheel. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and both drivers and passengers alike have a duty to refrain from engaging in or fostering distraction.
The act of driving requires keen concentration as drivers must constantly be in tune with factors such as their speed, surroundings, other drivers, roadway conditions and more. Throw distractions into the mix such as texting or talking on the phone, and this act becomes harder to do safely. Preliminary data for 2024 shows that in Florida, nearly 300 people died and over 2,200 people suffered serious bodily injuries due to a distracted driver.
A distraction is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or your mind off the act of driving. While you may not think you are a distracted driver because you do not engage in more well-known distractions such as texting, you may be engaging in other distractions that put you, your passengers and others on the roadway at risk. This might include, but is not limited to, listening to loud music, eating, engaging with passengers or adjusting your vehicle’s entertainment or navigation system.
Just like the driver, passengers have a duty and responsibility to cultivate a safe driving environment. As a passenger, refrain from distracting behaviors such as, but not limited to, playing music loudly, shouting or talking loudly or unnecessarily directing the driver’s attention to objects or events taking place outside the vehicle.
If the driver is engaging in distraction, you as a passenger have the right to speak up and inform them their actions are dangerous. To remedy, offer to send a text, help with navigation or make needed in-vehicle adjustments for them.
Every day, Florida’s law enforcement officers, first responders, service workers, citizens and visitors find themselves along the side of the roadway. Whether they are doing their job, providing or receiving assistance, or attending to a personal need, it is the duty of all other motorists to obey the Florida Move Over Law and move over a lane or slow down if moving over is not possible.
If you are driving distracted, it is difficult for you to perceive if something happening ahead of you along the roadway requires moving over, slowing down or coming to a stop. Eliminate distraction so you can protect those who protect you.
In Florida, texting and driving is a primary offense under Florida’s Wireless Communications While Driving Law, however, due to the nature of distracted driving as an offense, citations can fall under various other statutes including Careless Driving, Failure to Maintain a Single Lane and Aggressive Careless Driving. As a result, distracted driving is often underreported. Even still, a crash occurs every 44 seconds in Florida, and one in seven of those crashes is the result of a distracted driver.
Drivers who receive one of the above citations due to distracted driving can incur points on their driver license, fines and court fees or worse. Don’t let your decision to drive distracted be the reason someone does not arrive alive.
Next time you get behind the wheel, remember the importance of driving distraction-free. For more information on distracted driving, visit FLHSMV’s distracted driving webpage.
