Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Stories from the Seaside - the Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Where the Sea Reveals its Secrets

Mermaids and Memosas

It's almost time! Our second annual fundraising event, Mermaids and Mimosas, is coming up on May 3rd from 4 - 7pm.! Join us for an enchanting afternoon by the sea as we raise funds for a cause close to our hearts – supporting our initiative to raise funds for our aquarium. Delight in the coastal charm as you indulge in:


Live Music: Let the melodies of the ocean serenade your senses as talented musicians set the tone for an unforgettable day.


Seafood Hors d’oeuvres: Indulge in a delectable selection of freshly prepared seafood delights, handcrafted to tantalize your taste buds.

 

Silent Auction: Bid on an array of treasures generously donated by local businesses and artists, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s mission.


Refreshing Drinks: Sip on signature cocktails, including our specialty mimosas, as you mingle with fellow ocean enthusiasts.


Your attendance not only promises a day of enchantment and indulgence but also contributes to a vital cause. With every ticket purchased and bid made, you’ll be helping to ensure the preservation and enhancement of marine education and conservation efforts.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a splash for a good cause. Secure your tickets now and join us for Mermaids and Mimosas – where every sip and shimmer supports the sea!


Tickets are available to purchase on our website!

Get Tickets Here!

Intern Spotlight

Meet Maggie Sago!! Maggie is our spring intern and has been doing awesome work here at the lab. She is originally from Gulf Breeze, FL. Maggie graduated from the University of Central Florida with a B.S. in Marine Biology. She interned at the Florida Aquarium Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center during the summer of 2023. Maggie enjoys running, hiking, and walking her dog Lunchbox. “Basically, if I'm not moving, I lose my mind.”

Maggie's Goals: “Furthering my education and experience in Marine life and Rehabilitation“

Favorite Marine Animal: "Sea Turtles”


Debbie's Beach Walk

Do you want something fun to do on Saturday, April 12th, or Saturday, May 10th? Then join Debbi for her beach walks! Explore the shoreline, learn about fascinating marine life, and enjoy the beauty of nature with Debbi as your guide. It's a perfect opportunity for hands-on discovery and fun in the sun.  Don't miss out on this exciting adventure! See you at the beach! Call 850-984-5297 for reservations and information to reserve a spot today! The minimum age for participation is 5 years old

Artemis is Going Home!

Our Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Artemis is ready to go home!!!


Artemis was brought in after being caught on a fishing hook, and after a successful surgery, she is doing much better. Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles (Lepidochelys kempii) are the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle in the world. They primarily inhabit the warm waters of the Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean, favoring shallow coastal areas with sandy or muddy bottoms where they forage for crabs, shrimp, and other small marine creatures.


Make sure you join us for this amazing opportunity and help Artemis go home on April 9th at 3pm!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram

Our Company | Contact Us | FAQs | Privacy Policy





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment