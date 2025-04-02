Stories from the Seaside - the Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

It's almost time! Our second annual fundraising event, Mermaids and Mimosas, is coming up on May 3rd from 4 - 7pm.! Join us for an enchanting afternoon by the sea as we raise funds for a cause close to our hearts – supporting our initiative to raise funds for our aquarium. Delight in the coastal charm as you indulge in:
Live Music: Let the melodies of the ocean serenade your senses as talented musicians set the tone for an unforgettable day.
Seafood Hors d’oeuvres: Indulge in a delectable selection of freshly prepared seafood delights, handcrafted to tantalize your taste buds.
Silent Auction: Bid on an array of treasures generously donated by local businesses and artists, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s mission.
Refreshing Drinks: Sip on signature cocktails, including our specialty mimosas, as you mingle with fellow ocean enthusiasts.
Your attendance not only promises a day of enchantment and indulgence but also contributes to a vital cause. With every ticket purchased and bid made, you’ll be helping to ensure the preservation and enhancement of marine education and conservation efforts.
Don’t miss this opportunity to make a splash for a good cause. Secure your tickets now and join us for Mermaids and Mimosas – where every sip and shimmer supports the sea!
Tickets are available to purchase on our website!
No comments:
Post a Comment