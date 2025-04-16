Wednesday, April 16, 2025

DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory - Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches tests below unsafe level

 DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory

Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches tests below unsafe level 



CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following locations: 



Mashes Sands Beach 

801 Mashes Sands Road 

Panacea, Florida 32346 

and


 Shell Point Beach 

117 Beaty Taff Drive 

Shell Point, Florida 32327 



Tests completed on Monday, April 14, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.


For more information call 850-926-0400 or visit Wakulla.FloridaHealth.gov.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment