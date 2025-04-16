DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory
Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches tests below unsafe level
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following locations:
Mashes Sands Beach
801 Mashes Sands Road
Panacea, Florida 32346
and
Shell Point Beach
117 Beaty Taff Drive
Shell Point, Florida 32327
Tests completed on Monday, April 14, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/
For more information call 850-926-0400 or visit Wakulla.FloridaHealth.gov.
