Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


The Bay Building Industries Association (BBIA), is a community of passionate builders, innovators, and advocates who promote improved building trade practices and community participation in local construction-related projects and programs. Chartered in 1973, they proudly represent the interests of the building and remodeling industry, serving as a powerful voice for all who are committed to the growth and prosperity of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.


Their members enjoy exclusive benefits not only through the BBIA but also through the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders. These benefits provide access to industry resources, professional development, and advocacy at the state and national levels—giving you the tools to grow your business and make an impact.


Grow Your Network. Expand Your Business. Join the Bay Building Industries Association today!


𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

 223 Forest Park Circle, Panama City, FL

 (850) 890-8554

 Stacy@BayBIA.org

 www.baybia.org

SistersBistro is a cozy restaurant conveniently located on Reid Avenue in downtown Port St. Joe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Their menu has everything from hearty breakfasts to fancy French-style dinners, sure to make everyone happy.


Drop by during the week for their special lunch options, all made with love! And don’t forget their homemade desserts — they're a real treat! Their dinner specials take the spotlight, offering a chance to try out different flavors and cooking styles!


𝗦𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀' 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼

 236 Reid Ave Port St Joe FL

 (850) 229-7121

 sistersbistro21@gmail.com

 www.sistersbistropsj.com

 Hours: Sun & Mon 7am - 3pm / Tue - Sat 7am - 9pm ET

Book Direct Forgotten Coast is all for the community. Every community has unique and wonderful things to see. Book Direct strives to meaningfully connect guests with these local attributes in ways that would normally take a couple of visits.


Book Direct Forgotten Coast is focused on connecting home owners, guests and communities. They do not restrict communication between owners or guests so everyone can understand if the house is the right fit for all parties.


When you book direct, you’re saving on extra fees from companies that aren’t familiar with the area like they are. Book Direct Forgotten Coast’s website connects you to all the wonderful communities and offers a large variety of homes to choose from versus hopping from site to site. Browse through their selection and contact them today to find out how they can help connect you.


Book Direct Forgotten Coast

(850) 974-9789

will@bookdirectforgottencoast.com

https://bookdirectforgottencoast.com


﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

