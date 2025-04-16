Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
The Bay Building Industries Association (BBIA), is a community of passionate builders, innovators, and advocates who promote improved building trade practices and community participation in local construction-related projects and programs. Chartered in 1973, they proudly represent the interests of the building and remodeling industry, serving as a powerful voice for all who are committed to the growth and prosperity of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.
Their members enjoy exclusive benefits not only through the BBIA but also through the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders. These benefits provide access to industry resources, professional development, and advocacy at the state and national levels—giving you the tools to grow your business and make an impact.
Grow Your Network. Expand Your Business. Join the Bay Building Industries Association today!
𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
223 Forest Park Circle, Panama City, FL
(850) 890-8554
Stacy@BayBIA.org
www.baybia.org
