Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Work on the boat ramp on Old Ferry Dock Road should be done in the next few weeks.

 

The boat ramp has been closed since last September while renovation work has been done to the structure.

 

The project includes removing the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.

 

There will also be some needed improvements to the access road to the Ramp.

 

The project has been a long time coming.

 

The ramp was last renovated in 1985.

 

The renovation is being done by a company called HG Harders and Sons at a cost of just over a million dollars – the ramp is expected to be fully reopened by May the 1st.

 






