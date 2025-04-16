Work on the boat ramp on Old Ferry
Dock Road should be done in the next few weeks.
The boat ramp has been closed
since last September while renovation work has been done to the structure.
The project includes removing the
existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel
sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There will also be some needed
improvements to the access road to the Ramp.
The project has been a long time
coming.
The ramp was last renovated in
1985.
The renovation is being done by a
company called HG Harders and Sons at a cost of just over a million dollars –
the ramp is expected to be fully reopened by May the 1st.
No comments:
Post a Comment