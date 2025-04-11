Earlier this month, the St. George Island Fire Department showed off its new water rescue device which was purchased with money from the Franklin County Tourist Development council.
The water rescue device is known as EMILY.
It’s a water rescue drone, that allows rescuers to reach a struggling swimmer without having to enter the water themselves.
The device is driven remotely and has handles for a swimmer to grab on to so they can be rescued from the water without putting the rescuer at risk.
The Tourist Development Council was able to fund the purchase under a rule that allows up to 10% of the county’s tourist development sales tax proceeds to fund eligible public safety services.
The investment ensures that the county remains a ‘positive’ and ‘safe’ environment for visitors and residents alike.
