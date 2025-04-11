Friday, April 11, 2025

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

This is an onshore tournament; registration packs can be picked up at the Lookout Lounge. registration fee is $30 until April 11th and $40 until the 18th. Registration fee is nonrefundable and can be paid by cash or card at the Lookout Lounge. This fee does include the captain's party on April 18th.

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


March 17, 2025 Open 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Trivia March 18, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Chair Yoga for Men!! March 19, 2025 @ 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm This 60-minute session is designed to improve flexibility, balance, and strength. Each class costs $10 per person, and class packages are available for those who wish to commit to a regular practice. If you have a yoga mat please bring it to class. Some mats will be available on-site.


Houston Keen March 19, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Janelle Frost March 20, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


John Sutton March 21, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Corey Hall March 22, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
