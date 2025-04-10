Franklin County commissioners on Wednesday approved a nearly 25-thousand-dollar payment to the Alligator Point Fire department to help purchase needed safety equipment.
The money, which is being provided through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, will allow the Volunteer Fire Department to purchase equipment for their first responders and well as four Automated External Defibrillators.
The fire department said the money will allow them to purchase 20 fully stocked Emergency Medical Response bags, 20 oxygen bags and 20 pulse oximeters, along with 30 Stop-The-Bleed Kits for hemorrhage control and 4 Complete Burn Kits.
The fire department said the equipment will enable responders to provide rapid and effective medical care in emergencies, ultimately improving outcomes for both residents and visitors.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is able to provide the funding under a new rule that allows up to 10 percent of its budget to be spent on public safety initiatives for tourism-based activities.
