Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

The Port St. Joe Garden Club's mission includes education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification and civic projects, and Blue Star marker installations. Anyone can join the Port St. Joe Garden Club, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com to become a member!
SPRING PLANT SALE ALERT !
The Port St. Joe Garden Club members are planning to make the Plant/Bake/Yard Sale THE BEST EVER!!! Saturday, April 12th from 8 AM ET until 1 PM ... rain or shine.
Flowers, herbs, veggies, succulents, native plants, bulbs, and more ... Plants you'll never see in the big box stores! Load up on sweet treats in the Bake Shop. As always, the Yard Sale will have treasures you won't know you even needed too! So shop early for the best selection!
