Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

NAPA - St Joe Auto Parts is your trusted source for automotive parts, accessories & know how for your car, truck or SUV.

Visit NAPA - St Joe Auto Parts and find a wide selection of automotive replacement parts, accessories, and service items, catering to both professional mechanics and do-it-yourselfers, with a focus on quality and rapid availability!


NAPA - St Joe Auto Parts

201 Long Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-8222

www.stjoeautoparts.com

The Port St. Joe Garden Club's mission includes education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification and civic projects, and Blue Star marker installations. Anyone can join the Port St. Joe Garden Club, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com to become a member!


SPRING PLANT SALE ALERT !


The Port St. Joe Garden Club members are planning to make the Plant/Bake/Yard Sale THE BEST EVER!!! Saturday, April 12th from 8 AM ET until 1 PM ... rain or shine.


Flowers, herbs, veggies, succulents, native plants, bulbs, and more ... Plants you'll never see in the big box stores! Load up on sweet treats in the Bake Shop. As always, the Yard Sale will have treasures you won't know you even needed too! So shop early for the best selection!

﻿

Port St. Joe Garden Club

216 8th St, Port Saint Joe, FL

psjgardenclub@gmail.com

St. Joe Patio is a local business that proudly serves as a retailer for the renowned POLYWOOD Outdoor Furniture, known for its durability and eco-friendly materials. When you visit their showroom, you'll be greeted with a wide range of stylish and comfortable outdoor furniture options that are perfect for enhancing any patio or backyard space.

﻿

St. Joe Patio also provides convenient golf cart rental services. With an all-inclusive rate and no hidden fees, their rentals are perfect for exploring local attractions or simply enjoying a leisurely ride.


Whether you're looking to furnish your outdoor space or need a reliable golf cart rental, St. Joe Patio is committed to providing exceptional service and quality products to meet your needs.


St. Joe Patio

 480 Cape San Blas Road, Port St Joe, FL

(850)-229-1000

www.stjoepatio.com

MON-SAT: 9 AM - 5 PM EST / SUN: 12 PM - 5 PM EST

