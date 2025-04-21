Monday, April 21, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Peter is one of 3 siblings and all 3 are beautiful pups with unique dusky blue coloring. These pups are 12 weeks old and all are happy, social and playful needing homes. The two brothers and 1 sister are altered and ready for adoption!


We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
