FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Peter is one of 3 siblings and all 3 are beautiful pups
with unique dusky blue coloring. These pups are 12 weeks old and all are happy,
social and playful needing homes. The two brothers and 1 sister are altered and
ready for adoption!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
