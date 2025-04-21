The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Merry! Merry is a quiet girl who keeps her kennel very clean.
She is well mannered on a leash and prefers leisurely walks during the day.
Merry warms up very quickly to new people and has enjoyed all the affection
from staff and volunteers. Merry is treat motivated and knows the command
"sit". Merry would do well in a quiet home with a comfy dog bed to
lay on for her afternoon naps. Merry is UTD on my vaccinations, spayed and
microchipped. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Merry!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
