Carrabelle Riverfront & Avenue B-The Place to See

Experience History, Nature & Culture – This Saturday!
on Avenue B - The Place to See
during the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
Saturday, April 26, 10 am - 6 pm
Downtown Carrabelle, FL
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to invite you to “Avenue B – The Place to See” at the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, happening this Saturday, April 26 from 10 am - 6 pm in Carrabelle, Florida!
Located right in the heart of the festival, Avenue B is your destination for a FREE street full of fascinating exhibits and friendly experts sharing the rich natural, cultural, and historical treasures of Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast.
What can you expect on Avenue B?
Discover an collection of Wildlife, Marine Life, and Cultural Exhibitors! * WWII Military Vehicle * Marine life info displays * Moonlight, the Great Horned Owl, our Native Animal Ambassador * Carrabelle's 3 Museums * Authors of Regional History * Smokey Bear and Smokey Bear’s Cabin * Historical & Educational Exhibits * Natural Resource Specialists * Demo how to make oyster farm stacks * Plus the Pet & People Cooling Station.
Who can you expect on Avenue B?
- Apalachicola Area Historical Society
- Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
- Crooked River Lighthouse
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Florida Wild Mammal Association (FWMA)
- FSU Marine & Coastal Lab
- FWC Wildlife Nuisance
- Kermit Brown, author of autobiographical stories of North FL
- Michael Kinnett, author of regional historical fiction
- Oyster Corp
- Tate's Hell State Forest / Florida Forest Service
Refresh & Refuel on Avenue B!
And while you are on Avenue B, take a moment to cool off, grab a refreshing drink, and enjoy a tasty breakfast or lunch. Stop by the Pet and People Cooling Station—complete with a shady spot and paddle pool for the pups. Pop by the Bow Tie Bakery & Bistro for delicious quiches, homemade donuts, sandwiches, cheesecakes, pies, and more. Then cool off at their sister stand, with a refreshing drink from the Sour Puss Gourmet Lemonade Cart, offering an irresistible lineup of lemonade flavors like Mango, Lavender, Rose, Ginger, Pineapple, Raspberry, and Blue Curacao.
Whether you’re a local or visiting for the day, Avenue B offers something for everyone – young and old alike. Come by, explore, ask questions, chat with the experts, and swing by the Carrabelle History Museum to learn more about our exhibits and programs!
Saturday, April 26 |
10 AM – 6 PM
Avenue B, Carrabelle Riverfront Festival , Carrabelle, FL
Carrabelle History Museum is located at 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL. No charge for admission to the festival or museum. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
While you are here be sure to check out all the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival has to offer.
2025 Carrabelle
Riverfront Festival
Saturday, April 26 10 am - 6 pm
Along the Waterfront in Carrabelle, FL
FREE admission, FREE entertainment, FREE kids activities including a Bouncy House, Mini-Train Rides, and other activities. Live Music & DJ, Dance & Cheer Performances. Tons of Arts n Craft vendors, Delicious food vendors. Cultural Exhibitors. Plus don't miss the Car Show across Hwy 98 and Airing of the Quilts at Sands Park.
More info at www.CarrabelleRiverfrontFestival.com
. Hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. This event is possible thanks to the support of these generous sponsors: Centennial Bank, Duke Energy, Anglers Edge Marine, Inovia Consulting Group and Air Con of Wakulla.
Do you enjoy programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a Member of the Carrabelle History Museum & Carrabelle Historical Society.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
*****************************
Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online
.
- And don’t forget the Pet & People Cooling Station – a shady spot with paddle pools for pups!
No comments:
Post a Comment