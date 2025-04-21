We won’t be hearing about Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton again, except in the history books.
The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names because of the death and destruction the storms caused in 2024.
Generally, a hurricane name is repeated every 6 years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.
Hurricane Beryl was the earliest Atlantic basin Category-5 hurricane on record, with major impacts in the Caribbean.
Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category-4 storm on the Florida Gulf Coast on September 26th.
It was the deadliest hurricane to affect the continental U.S. since Katrina in 2005, with more than 248 fatalities, the majority of which occurred in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category-3 hurricane near Siesta Key, Florida, on October 9th.
Milton caused 15 fatalities and an estimated $34.3 billion in damages.
The names Brianna, Holly and Miguel were selected as replacements.
But the only hurricane names we should be concerned about at this point, are the ones that will kick off the 2025 Hurricane season, which will be Andrea, Barry and Chantal.
