We Scored a Huge Win — But We’re Not Done: Senator Corey Simon Still Needs to Step Up!
The Kill the Drill Bill just sailed through the Florida House with a jaw-dropping 116-0 vote. That’s right — unanimous. This is a massive, hard-fought victory that would never have happened without your relentless passion and the leadership of Representative Jason Shoaf. You did this!
But the job isn’t finished. The clock is ticking fast, and the next step is critical: we need Senator Corey Simon’s support.
The Senate version — Senator Corey Simon’s version — is still too weak to actually kill the drill. We’ve come too far to settle for half-measures. Now, we need him to match his words with action by backing House Bill 1143, including the 10-mile buffer that will serve as a shield for our vulnerable estuaries.
Senator Simon needs to hear from you — now. He’s spoken up for Apalachicola before. He even coined the phrase “Kill the Drill.” Now it’s time for him to make good on it.
Call him: 850-487-5003
Email him: simon.corey.web@flsenate.gov
Respectfully tell him:
Stand with Apalachicola and back House Bill 1143 — including the 10-mile buffer.
Why this place matters to you, your family, and future generations.
The BP oil spill’s 15th anniversary falls on Easter Sunday — we can’t risk history repeating.
Apalachicola River and Bay fuel a vibrant local economy — supporting seafood and family-run restaurants, retail shops, rentals, and more.
That his constituents — and our river and bay — are counting on him to keep his “kill the drill” promise.
This victory is real, but the fight isn’t over. Let’s finish what we started. Senator Simon has stood with Apalachicola before. He’s spoken out against drilling near the Apalachicola River and supported restoration efforts. Senator Simon just needs a nudge — let’s give it to him.
Always for the River and Bay,
Riverkeeper Cameron
No comments:
Post a Comment