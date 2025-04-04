Friday, April 4, 2025

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, April 4, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times in Gulf County and on Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

Mermaid Bay Festival is a free community event

held at George Core Park in historic Port Saint Joe.


Shop our Vendor Market, meet enchanted Mermaids, join a jolly Pirate Crewe, and much more!



Join us for a celebration of local art, live music, vendor shopping, and fun activities for the entire family on April 5, 2025 at George Core Park (Lighthouse Park). This event is free to the public.


Learn More Here:

https://mermaidbayfestival.com/

Vendor Village


  • CareerSource of Gulf County
  • PCB Coffee Pirates
  • Sunny Waves Lemonade
  • Thai Taste Express Fusion
  • Tropical Paradise Shaved Ice
  • The Real McCoy's Grillin' & Chillin'
  • KK's Street Corn
  • Brun Rub
  • Countyline Cookie Chick
  • LowDog Sauce Co.
  • Bama Man's Jams
  • Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
  • Triton's Cove Mermaids
  • The Forgotten Coast Dancing Witches
  • David Hansel Art
  • Jack's Gems
  • St. Andrews & St. Joseph Bay Estuary Program
  • The Mad Quilter
  • Meg's Makings
  • Krazy Kandies
  • The Parvanas
  • Printing Unusual
  • Milla Rose Boutique
  • Your #1 Fan
  • The Crew of the Enchanted Seas
  • Just Beachin'
  • Salty Coconut Organics
  • Bronze Hibiscus Candles
  • Rustic Mud Pottery
  • Moxie Breast Cancer Foundation
  • Glitter N Glitz Face Painting
  • 4-H Camp Timpoochee
  • Summer Linx
  • Designs Galore by Kaleyah
  • Gilbert Gardens
  • Shoot for the Moon Jewelry
  • The Hat Bar & Fineries
  • America's Home Place
  • FL 27 Recycle
  • Spring Creek Barrel Works
  • Port St. Joseph Privateers
  • Lavender & Daisy


This is an onshore tournament; registration packs can be picked up at the Lookout Lounge. registration fee is $30 until April 11th and $40 until the 18th. Registration fee is nonrefundable and can be paid by cash or card at the Lookout Lounge. This fee does include the captain's party on April 18th.

﻿

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


Norm Hunt

April 4, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Zack McFarland

April 5, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

March 17, 2025 Open 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Trivia March 18, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Chair Yoga for Men!! March 19, 2025 @ 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm This 60-minute session is designed to improve flexibility, balance, and strength. Each class costs $10 per person, and class packages are available for those who wish to commit to a regular practice. If you have a yoga mat please bring it to class. Some mats will be available on-site.


Houston Keen March 19, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Janelle Frost March 20, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


John Sutton March 21, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm


Corey Hall March 22, 2025 @ 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment