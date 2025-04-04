The first license-free freshwater fishing days are coming up this weekend.
April 5th and 6th are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an invitation for people to try out freshwater fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a license for freshwater fishing on that weekend, all other bag limit, season and size restrictions apply.
The other free freshwater fishing weekend this year will be held on the Second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June.
License free saltwater fishing will be allowed on the First consecutive Saturday and Sun-day in June, as well as the First Saturday in September and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
And to make your fishing day successful, check out MyFWC.com/Fishing/ for fishing tips, locations and regulation information.
