Gulf Coast State College Designated a Military Friendly® and Military Spouse Friendly School for 2025-2026

Panama City, FL - Gulf Coast State College has once again been named a “Military Friendly School” and a “Military Spouse Friendly School” for the 2025-2026 Military Friendly® Cycle.
The Military Friendly Schools list recognizes the top 20 percent of colleges, universities, and trade schools that do the most to embrace America’s armed service members, veterans, and spouses as students—and ensure their success on campus.
Additionally, GCSC has ranked in the Military Friendly Top 10 in the nation among small public schools.
“Gulf Coast State College is very proud to work with our military, and we are honored to receive this designation for the 2025-2026 cycle,” said Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State College.
“The faculty and staff at GCSC strive to provide high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible to our active-duty and veteran students, as well as their spouses.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment