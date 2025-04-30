Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Historically, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse has had a real fight against the elements.
Built in 1849 to warn ships of dangerous shoals, the first brick tower of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse met its end in a hurricane just two years later. By the late 1800s, erosion threatened to topple the second lighthouse as well.
The solution? An 98-foot iron skeletal tower was built further inland in 1883. Even the new Cape San Blas Lighthouse couldn't outrun Mother Nature. Storms and erosion continued to threaten, and the lighthouse was moved twice due to erosion. Today, the lighthouse stands proudly at George Core Park in Port St. Joe, standing tall as a reminder of its resiliency.
On May 7, 2015, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The St. Joseph Historical Society Inc., gratefully acknowledges the many individuals and organizations that have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality. Without their support, preservation and restoration of this facility would not have been possible. The concerted efforts of the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Florida Department of State - Division of Historical Preservation, United States Air Force - Eglin Air Force Base, Randy Lewis - Manausa Lewis and Dodson Architects, Dimitri Gioglis - New Millennium Construction Company, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Restocon Corporation, Architectural Metal and Design, Inc., and the Northwest Florida Improvement Foundation.
Be sure to climb the Lighthouse! For hours of operation please contact:
𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲
200 Miss Zola's Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 229-1151
historicalsocietypsj@yahoo.com
www.capesanblaslight.org
