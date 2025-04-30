Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Looking for a great hair salon in Port St. Joe, Florida? Cut N Up has a skilled staff of friendly professionals serving men, women and children 6 days a week. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. They serve areas from Mexico Beach to St. George Island, Port St. Joe and Apalachicola.


Not only does Cut N Up provide family hair care at affordable prices, but their services also include haircuts for all ages, color, fashion color, perms, relaxers, manicures, deluxe pedicures, ear piercings and more!


Cut N Up

 

147 West Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-2200

www.cutnupfamilyhaircare.com

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri:  9am-5:30pm ET

Saturday: 9am-4pm ET

Sunday: Closed (Appt Only)

Historically, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse has had a real fight against the elements.


Built in 1849 to warn ships of dangerous shoals, the first brick tower of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse met its end in a hurricane just two years later. By the late 1800s, erosion threatened to topple the second lighthouse as well.

The solution? An 98-foot iron skeletal tower was built further inland in 1883. Even the new Cape San Blas Lighthouse couldn't outrun Mother Nature. Storms and erosion continued to threaten, and the lighthouse was moved twice due to erosion. Today, the lighthouse stands proudly at George Core Park in Port St. Joe, standing tall as a reminder of its resiliency.


On May 7, 2015, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.


The St. Joseph Historical Society Inc., gratefully acknowledges the many individuals and organizations that have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality. Without their support, preservation and restoration of this facility would not have been possible. The concerted efforts of the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Florida Department of State - Division of Historical Preservation, United States Air Force - Eglin Air Force Base, Randy Lewis - Manausa Lewis and Dodson Architects, Dimitri Gioglis - New Millennium Construction Company, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Restocon Corporation, Architectural Metal and Design, Inc., and the Northwest Florida Improvement Foundation.

﻿

Be sure to climb the Lighthouse! For hours of operation please contact:

𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲

200 Miss Zola's Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 229-1151

historicalsocietypsj@yahoo.com

www.capesanblaslight.org

May is skin cancer awareness month, be sure to visit Dermatology Specialists of Florida for your annual checkup!


At Dermatology Specialists of Florida, they are committed to providing you with the highest quality, comprehensive care for you and your skin. They combine education, experience and continual training with advanced, proven treatments and technology.


Their experienced team of dermatologists, certified physician assistants and nurses are all committed to delivering exceptional patient experience. Book your appointment today!


Dermatology Specialists of Florida

212 W Hwy 98 B, Port St Joe, FL

(877) 231-3376

https://mydermspecialists.com/locations/florida/port-st-joe/

Hours:

Mon-Thu: 8:00am-4:00pm ET

Fri: 8:00am-12:00pm ET

