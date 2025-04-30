Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Just 3 Days Away! - Mermaids and Mimosas is almost here!

We are just 3 days away from our most anticipated event of the year, Mermaids & Mimosas, on May 3rd, 2025, from 4-7 PM!

Last year, we welcomed over 300 ocean-loving guests, and this year, we’re making it even bigger and better! Come sip, socialize, and support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable night.

Now Featuring our Tails and Tiaras Mermaid Fashion Show!

Think you've got the best mermaid look on land? Strut your shimmering fins and sea-sational style for a chance to win our Mermaid Prize Basket, featuring:


  • Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Stickers
  • A Gulf Specimen Hat
  • A $25 Gift Shop Gift Card
  • A One-Year Family Membership to the Lab
Our very own mermaid visitor will be the judge, so bring your best mermaid-inspired outfit — whether it’s glamorous, creative, or just plain fin-tastic! Costumes, crowns, seashells, glitter, and tail flair are all encouraged!

What does a ticket include?

🎶 Live Music – Relax to the sounds of talented local musicians!

🎭 Silent Auction – Bid on amazing items from local artisans and experiences, with all proceeds going toward marine conservation!

🦀 Seafood Hors d’oeuvres – Savor delicious coastal flavors, fresh from the sea, including a fresh local oyster bar!

🍾 Drinks & Mimosas – Toast to the ocean and the creatures we work to protect!

🌊 Community Booths – Connect with local conservation groups and learn how you can make a difference!

🎶Presentation by our Founder- Enjoy the wisdom of our founder and President, Jack Rudloe

🐚 Meet Real-Life Mermaids – A touch of ocean magic awaits!

Tickets can be purchased in advance here:

Purchase Tickets Here

By attending Mermaids & Mimosas, you’re directly supporting marine life rescue, education, and conservation efforts—helping us continue our work protecting Florida’s marine ecosystems and the incredible creatures that call them home. 🌍💙

Enjoy these pictures of some of our silent auction items!

Here are just a few of the over a hundred items that will be available at our Silent Auction. From Gift Certificates to local businesses, hand-made artisan goods, gorgeous artwork, to all styles of jewelry, and much more, there is something for everyone here!

