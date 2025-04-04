Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado are telling people to get prepared for an above active hurricane season.
The group expects 17 named storms this year, including 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
Forecasters said everything is leaning toward an active season with very warm Atlantic water temperatures being the primary driver.
A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.
This is the first hurricane prediction the group will make this year; They will issue updates to their forecast in June, July and August.
But they aren’t the only ones expecting a busy hurricane season.
Last month, Forecasters with Accuweather predicted 13 to 18 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2025, including 7 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 5 major hurricanes and three to six direct U.S. impacts.
And Accuweather added that there is a 20% chance of 18 or more named storms this year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its hurricane forecast in May.
Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.’
You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/
