Friday, April 4, 2025

Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado are telling people to get prepared for an above active hurricane season

Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado are telling people to get prepared for an above active hurricane season.

The group expects 17 named storms this year, including 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Forecasters said everything is leaning toward an active season with very warm Atlantic water temperatures being the primary driver.

A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.

This is the first hurricane prediction the group will make this year; They will issue updates to their forecast in June, July and August.

But they aren’t the only ones expecting a busy hurricane season.

Last month, Forecasters with Accuweather predicted 13 to 18 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2025, including 7 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 5 major hurricanes and three to six direct U.S. impacts.

And Accuweather added that there is a 20% chance of 18 or more named storms this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its hurricane forecast in May.

Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.’

You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment