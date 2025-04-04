The next time you’re swimming on any beach along the Gulf, make sure to check the flags at the public beach before jumping in.
There is a flag warning system to help keep Swimmers safe.
The daily beach flag color is based on daily weather information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Franklin county installed the beach warning flag system in 2012 at the public beach and a sign explaining what the flags mean.
The beach warning flag alerts swimmers to the daily rip tide conditions.
A green flag means the risk is low – red means high risk.
A double red flag means waters are closed to public use.
And Franklin County has an ordinance in place that allows` law enforcement to enforce penalties on people who go into the water when double red flags are flying.
The ordinance was approved after the death of first responder Brian Smith in 2020 who drowned while rescuing a father and son who were in very rough water while double red flags were flying.
The ordinance allows officials to issue a verbal warning for a swimmer to get out of the water under a double red flag.
If the swimmer ignores the warning, they could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
