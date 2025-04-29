May events and Spring outdoor fun along Florida's Forgotten Coast

It's Turtle Time Along the Forgotten Coast!
May 1 marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County and Florida. The turtles will lay their eggs from May – September, with 50-150 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days, usually at night. One female may nest several times in a season. May also heralds the season when local volunteer turtlers begin walking the beach to find, mark and protect turtle nests. When homeowners and visitors are educated about measures they can help nesting sea turtles such as turning off lights and clearing the beach of gear at night. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor's Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information. You can also click here to download the updated turtle guide produced recently by the Franklin County TDC in cooperation with the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in! Also, turtles use the moon light to find their way back to the water. Please turn off lights in or under your beach house that might disorient the turtles. That includes pool lights.
TDC Funds Water Rescue Drone to Enhance Beach Safety
The St. George Island Fire Department showed off its new water rescue device recently which was purchased with a grant from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council to enhance beach safety. The water rescue device is known as EMILY. Emily is a water rescue drone that allows rescuers to reach a struggling swimmer without having to enter the water themselves. The device is driven remotely and has handles for a swimmer to grab on to so they can be rescued from the water without putting the rescuer at risk.The investment ensures that the county remains a ‘positive’ and ‘safe’ environment for visitors and residents alike. The SGI Fire Department’s request also funds a four wheel drive truck and equipment.
Estuaries Day May 2
Mark your calendars for Friday May 2 from 1:30-5:30 pm as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day. This free, fun and educational event features activities for kids and adults including the marine animal touch tanks as well as kid-friendly nature-themed games such as cast net demonstrations, a living shoreline exploration, prescribed fire activities, a reptile room with live reptiles and a drone demonstration. Attendees also can tour ANERR's 5,400 square-foot Nature Center with its three large aquariums filled with local estuarine and marine life, an 80-foot-long mural depicting the area ecosystems, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. Details.
Lighthouses Full Moon Climbs May 11, 12
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Moonlit Evening at the Lighthouse event on Sunday, May 11 from 7-10 pm in Carrabelle. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Flower Moon. Admission is $10 and climbs are $5. Mothers get free admission and free climbs at this event in celebration of Mother’s Day. For this special Mother’s Day evening, guests will be enchanted by mesmerizing “Dance of the Butterflies” performances. The event will feature Butterfly and Moth dancers, including Tallahassee State College (TSC) dancers and the Monarch Butterfly Homeschoolers plus visits from the lighthouse’s very own ethereal Moth Lady. These performers will be surrounded by the soft glow of night-blooming moon flower lights, creating a magical and unforgettable experience.
Camp Gordon Johnston Exhibit May 6-31
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present an exhibit on the Liberation of Paris during World War II. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, May 6 and be on display at the museum until Saturday, May 31. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
The exhibit will present the military and civilian efforts that led to the liberation of Paris on August 25, 1944, after four years of German occupation. The exhibit features compelling historical photographs and firsthand accounts from soldiers in the U.S. 4th Infantry Division – one of the first American units to enter Paris. The 4th Infantry were trained in amphibious assault at Camp Gordon Johnston. This preparation proved vital throughout their combat operations. Details.
Little House of Horrors May 8-11
The Panhandle Players will perform Little Shop of Horrors May 8-11 in Apalachicola's Chapman Auditorium. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! Details.
Apalach Businesses Host Walkabout May 16
Downtown Apalachicola businesses will host an after hours "Walkabout" on Friday May 16 from 5-8 pm. The Apalachicola Downtown Walkabout is a downtown experience featuring local artists, shopping, and exciting in-store events. Admission is free and all are welcome Participating stores and galleries have extended hours from 5-8 pm. Details.
Two Historic Tours Planned this Month
Apalachicola’s history is on display this month with two popular historic history tours planned.
Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 from 10am till 4pm. Now in its 31st year, Trinity’s annual home tour will feature six historic homes and one working pottery studio which will feature demonstrations throughout the day. This year’s featured tour home is the former abode of famed botanist Dr. Alvan W. Chapman who lived in this Classical Revival-style house during the mid to late 1800s. Chapman’s love for the science of botany prompted him to publish Flora of the Southern United States in 1860, the first comprehensive description of U.S. plants outside the northeast. A nod to the famed botanist Chapman, Trinity’s 2025 tour will also feature the town’s community garden. Learn more here.
The Apalachicola Historic Society will host its 2025 “If This House Could talk” self-guided walking tour May 2 through May 16. This is a self-guided tour of houses/businesses whose owners have created storyboards that show and tell the histories of those buildings. Maps for the tour are available at businesses throughout town. Click here for more information.
Take a Hike Through History
Can’t make the tours but want to learn more on your own? Explore Apalachicola, Carrabelle and the historic lighthouses on St. George Island and Carrabelle Beach with the help of a self-guided tour brochure. Follow any of these tours at your own pace and experience the history and beauty of the Forgotten Coast. Download a brochure here or visit any of the Franklin County visitor centers and pick up a brochure and map of all of these self-guided tours.
APALACHICOLA
Chestnut Street Cemetery Walking Tour Take a 30-minute walk through the Chestnut Street Cemetery, and discover some of Apalachicola’s heritage.
Historic Apalachicola City Squares Walking Tour Did you know that Apalachicola’s squares and the grid of streets were designed to model the city of Philadelphia? This tour will have you leisurely wandering through the historic squares of Apalachicola and imagining life here more than a hundred years ago.
Apalachicola Historic Walking Tour This self-guided tour brochure features dozens of historic homes, cottages, and museums.
Walk the Hill “The Hill” is the affectionate name for the Apalachicola’s African American community in existence since the antebellum era. The Hill tour will take you as far back as the Civil War when Apalachicola was a major cotton shipping port. Download the associated app and listen to stories about the area and community as you walk to specified locations.
Apalachicola Museum Trail Tour and Map This self-guided tour features Apalachicola’s museums, parks, and historic sites.
CARRABELLE
Snapshot Tour of Carrabelle Carrabelle is a walkable community with daily conveniences, shopping, and restaurants close by. Have a photoshoot at the World’s Smallest Police Station or explore the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum. Tour the Carrabelle River Walk and Wharf and land on Carrabelle Beach.
ALONG THE FORGOTTEN COAST
Lighthouse Driving Tour Take some time to visit the beautiful and historic lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast. While they are beautiful to look at, nothing can top the views they provide.
Historical Society Hosts Glance at the Past Program May 13
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) is hosting a program, In Celebration of Debe Beard and Oyster Radio’s “Glance at the Past”, about Historian, Botanist, Community Leader and Bibliophile, Debe Beard as part of their Spring Speaker Series. The event will be held Tuesday, May 13, at 5 pm ET at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL. Details.
Debe Beard was a well-known figure in the Apalachicola community with many abilities and interests – historian, botanist, community leader, and passionate bibliophile – whose contributions touched many aspects of Apalachicola’s cultural life. Known for her deep knowledge of history, Debe captured the spirit of the region and beyond in her long-running radio segment, Glance at the Past, which aired on Oyster Radio.
Carrabelle Hosts First Friday May 2
The downtown Carrabelle business community will host a First Friday event on Friday, May 2. Come enjoy an evening filled with friendly faces, and fabulous finds as the downtown business community opens its doors for a lively night of shopping, music, and connection. Details.
