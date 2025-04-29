Get tickets to the hit musical, "Little Shop of Horrors" - May 8-11

Feed me, Seymour…Feed Me!!!
Get ready for a wild ride of music, mayhem, and man-eating plants! Little Shop of Horrors is the hilariously twisted tale of a down-on-his-luck florist, his dream girl, and a bloodthirsty plant with big plans. Packed with electrifying tunes, gut-busting laughs, and just the right amount of horror, this cult classic will have you singing, screaming, and rooting for… the plant?!
Don’t miss your chance to see what’s growing on—get your tickets now! But remember… whatever you do, don’t feed the plant!
