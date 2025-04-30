Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The Old Ferry Dock Road Boat Ramp should reopen to the public tomorrow

            The Old Ferry Dock Road Boat Ramp should reopen to the public tomorrow.

 

The boat ramp has been closed since last September while the old boat ramp was torn out and completely rebuilt.

 

The project includes removing the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.

 

There was also be some much-needed improvements to the access road to the Ramp.

 

The County will have a walkthrough today to make sure the work meets their expectations, and as long as they approve it, the ramp will reopen tomorrow.

 

The project has been a long time coming.

 

The ramp was last renovated in 1985.

 

The renovation was done by a company called HG Harders and Sons at a cost of just over a million dollars.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment