The
Old Ferry Dock Road Boat Ramp should reopen to the public tomorrow.
The boat ramp has been closed
since last September while the old boat ramp was torn out and completely
rebuilt.
The project includes removing the
existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel
sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There was also be some much-needed
improvements to the access road to the Ramp.
The County will have a walkthrough
today to make sure the work meets their expectations, and as long as they
approve it, the ramp will reopen tomorrow.
The project has been a long time
coming.
The ramp was last renovated in
1985.
The renovation was done by a
company called HG Harders and Sons at a cost of just over a million dollars.
