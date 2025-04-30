The Franklin County School District has been holding town hall meetings this week to get public input on a plan to move to a 4-day school week.
Beginning with the next school year, the district plans to move to a Monday through Thursday school week.
The school day would be extended by 45 minutes, which would ensure that the district meets the required hours in the academic school year.
The district has a number of reasons for moving to the shorter school week.
They believe a shorter school week will help them recruit and retain highly qualified teachers, which is much needed.
According to the district, only 72 percent of Franklin County teachers are teaching in their field, and many classrooms are staffed by paraprofessionals and substitutes.
The district also has a 30 percent turnover rate.
Their primary goal is to have a certified teacher in every classroom.
The school district also feels the shorter school week will decrease student absenteeism, improve graduation rates, and reduce teacher and student burnout.
The school district has held two town hall meetings this week to discuss the issue; the final meeting will be tomorrow.
If you would like to attend to learn more about the proposal, it will be held at 6 PM on Thursday at the Franklin County school Board meeting room at 85 school road in Eastpoint.
