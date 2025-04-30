Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute April Research Updates

Monitoring manatees after the starvation event: an update on manatee "Pachyderm"
FWC researchers, in collaboration with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and University of Florida, have conducted annual winter health assessments on manatees in Brevard County since December 2021. These health exams are part of our monitoring efforts during and after the Unusual Mortality Event on the Atlantic coast. Information gathered from the exams helps us to better understand health impacts associated with significant habitat shifts within the Indian River Lagoon.
In the 2023 assessments, researchers encountered a familiar face, “Pachyderm”, who was identified by microchips that were implanted when she was rescued and treated for cold stress as a juvenile in 2011. "Pachyderm’s" 2023 health exam revealed that she was pregnant and had gained almost 600 lbs since her release in 2012. She became part of the IRL habitat study and shared her habitat use and travel routes with us by way of a satellite-linked GPS radio tag. She stayed in the northern Indian River Lagoon throughout 2024. Unfortunately, "Pachyderm" did not carry the calf to term and during the springtime was observed mating.
At her next assessment in December 2024, she was in excellent body condition, suspected to be pregnant again, and was 161 lbs heavier than the year before. During the night of 10 March of this year, she gave birth to a healthy calf! Data from manatees such as "Pachyderm" provide valuable insight into the first steps towards recovery of IRL habitat and manatee health and resilience.
Celebrating Gopher Tortoise Day
On April 10th, we celebrated the only native tortoise east of the Mississippi River, a keystone species and ecosystem engineer, the gopher tortoise! Gopher tortoises deserve attention year round, so head to our website to learn more!
Don't forget, it's bat maternity season!
Attentive mother bats will be caring for flightless pups for the next few months.
New research: Gag grouper
New research using gag grouper otolith isotopes tells us that even the largest and oldest gag start their lives in estuaries.
Rooftop Refuges
As Florida’s beaches get busier, some imperiled shorebirds and seabirds—like black skimmers, least terns, roseate terns, and American oystercatchers—are turning to gravel rooftops to nest and raise their chicks.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Red Tide Current Status
Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources
2025 Manatee Mortalities
Red Tide Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summaries [Manatee]
New Publications | FWC
Center for Red Tide Research
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Products
Abnormal Fish Behavior Event Updates
Internship Opportunities
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment