The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Duke Energy Florida for its tree care practices by naming the company a “Tree Line USA” utility for the 19th year in a row.
The Tree Line USA Program demonstrates how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and promotes the dual goals of safe, reliable electric service and abundant, healthy trees.
Trees and vegetation are part of Florida’s natural landscape and also one of the leading causes of power outages for utilities.
Duke Energy achieved Tree Line USA status by following industry standards for quality tree care, including proper pruning; providing annual employee and contractor training in best practices; sponsoring tree plantings and public education programs; and participating in annual Arbor Day events.
One such event is Duke Energy’s annual tree giveaway in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.
Since 2017, the company has given away nearly 15,000 trees to customers throughout the state.
The Tree Line USA Program demonstrates how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and promotes the dual goals of safe, reliable electric service and abundant, healthy trees.
Trees and vegetation are part of Florida’s natural landscape and also one of the leading causes of power outages for utilities.
Duke Energy achieved Tree Line USA status by following industry standards for quality tree care, including proper pruning; providing annual employee and contractor training in best practices; sponsoring tree plantings and public education programs; and participating in annual Arbor Day events.
One such event is Duke Energy’s annual tree giveaway in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.
Since 2017, the company has given away nearly 15,000 trees to customers throughout the state.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment