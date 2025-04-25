News From the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

We wanted to share an update on our beloved resident loggerhead sea turtle, Lil Herc.
We recently received the results from her CT scan, and it revealed that she has a bladder stone. This condition is uncommon in sea turtles, and because of their hard plastron (the underside of their shell), removing bladder stones can be especially challenging.
Our team is continuing to run additional diagnostic tests as we work to determine the safest and most effective treatment for her. At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we are committed to providing top-notch care to all of the animals in our facility. We're working closely with our vet and consulting with other sea turtle veterinary experts to ensure Lil Herc gets everything she needs.
If you’d like to help support the ongoing cost of her diagnostics and care, please consider donating to her GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/5fa1839f
Your donations don’t just help Lil Herc—they also help fund our rapidly growing Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Program. This year, we've had a record number of sea turtles rescued, and the need for blood tests, medications, transportation, and medical care has never been greater. Every contribution makes a real difference for turtles like Lil Herc and many others who need our help.
Thank you for keeping Lil Herc in your hearts—we’ll keep you posted on her progress!
