News From the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Lil' Herc Update

We wanted to share an update on our beloved resident loggerhead sea turtle, Lil Herc. 🐢


We recently received the results from her CT scan, and it revealed that she has a bladder stone. This condition is uncommon in sea turtles, and because of their hard plastron (the underside of their shell), removing bladder stones can be especially challenging.


Our team is continuing to run additional diagnostic tests as we work to determine the safest and most effective treatment for her. At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we are committed to providing top-notch care to all of the animals in our facility. We're working closely with our vet and consulting with other sea turtle veterinary experts to ensure Lil Herc gets everything she needs.


If you’d like to help support the ongoing cost of her diagnostics and care, please consider donating to her GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/5fa1839f 💛


Your donations don’t just help Lil Herc—they also help fund our rapidly growing Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Program. This year, we've had a record number of sea turtles rescued, and the need for blood tests, medications, transportation, and medical care has never been greater. Every contribution makes a real difference for turtles like Lil Herc and many others who need our help.


Thank you for keeping Lil Herc in your hearts—we’ll keep you posted on her progress! 🐢💚


Click Here to Donate

Mermaids and Mimosas is coming up!﻿﻿

We are just over 1 week away from our most anticipated event of the year, Mermaids & Mimosas, on May 3rd, 2025, from 4-7 PM!

Join us for a splashy good time at Mermaids & Mimosas, where we’re adding an extra sparkle with our brand-new Tails & Tiaras Mermaid Fashion Competition! 🧜‍♀️👑


Think you've got the best mermaid look on land? Strut your shimmering fins and sea-sational style for a chance to win our Mermaid Prize Basket, featuring:

🧜 Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Stickers

🧢 A Gulf Specimen Hat

🎁 A $25 Gift Shop Gift Card

🌊 A One-Year Family Membership to the Lab


Our very own mermaid visitor will be the judge, so bring your best mermaid-inspired outfit — whether it’s glamorous, creative, or just plain fin-tastic!

﻿Costumes, crowns, seashells, glitter, and tail flair are all encouraged!

💫 This is your moment to shine like the ocean under the moonlight — we can’t wait to see your Tails & Tiaras looks!

Tickets can be purchased in advance here:

Purchase Tickets Here

By attending Mermaids & Mimosas, you’re directly supporting marine life rescue, education, and conservation efforts—helping us continue our work protecting Florida’s marine ecosystems and the incredible creatures that call them home. 🌍💙

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
