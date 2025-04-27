The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Greenley! Greenley is a handsome hound mix with a fluffy brindle
coat who was found wandering around a very rural area. Greenley is a pretty shy
guy at first but he’s come out of his shell with some help from the shelter
staff! Greenley loves going on daily
walks and has been told that he is a well-mannered pup on the leash! Greenley
keeps his kennel super clean so it appears has spent some time in a home.
Greenley is the bestest boy in the world! He loves treats and has been using
his big brown eyes to his advantage! Greenley is UTD on my vaccinations,
microchipped, heartworm negative, and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Greenley!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
