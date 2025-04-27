Sunday, April 27, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week





 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Greenley! Greenley is a handsome hound mix with a fluffy brindle coat who was found wandering around a very rural area. Greenley is a pretty shy guy at first but he’s come out of his shell with some help from the shelter staff!  Greenley loves going on daily walks and has been told that he is a well-mannered pup on the leash! Greenley keeps his kennel super clean so it appears has spent some time in a home. Greenley is the bestest boy in the world! He loves treats and has been using his big brown eyes to his advantage! Greenley is UTD on my vaccinations, microchipped, heartworm negative, and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Greenley!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




