The Franklin Education Foundation is gearing up for its annual education banquet and are seeking local businesses to help sponsor the event.
The Franklin County Education Foundation raises funds for our students and teachers for classroom supplies, Take Stock in Children Scholarships, teacher mini grants and other opportunities to enhance the educational environment in our schools.
Recently the group provided funds to allow the Franklin County School testing and technology department to purchase 30 new graphing calculators for students to use while taking the SATs and ACTs along with 48 new calculators for 7th and 8th grade math, 50 headphones for test-taking and 30 more with microphones for tests and classroom programs,
Plus, the school will get 50 new iPads for ore-K and 1st grade testing and classroom programs.
Each year, the school district honors teachers and school staff and part of that recognition is the annual banquet hosted by the Franklin Education Foundation.
They also honor retirees for their commitment to educating our Franklin County students.
This year's banquet will be Tuesday, May 13th in the cafetorium of Franklin County School.
Sponsors are needed to help fund the event and any funds raised over the cost of the banquet are used to support programs, projects, and grants to benefit students, teachers, and schools throughout the school year.
In addition to sponsorships from businesses they are looking for gifts to be given to teachers at the event, including gift certificates.
Sponsorship can range from 50 dollars to 2500 dollars and if you make the donation by April 30th, you will be acknowledged prominently on the foundation website and in the banquet program.
You can donate on-line at https://franklineducationfoundationfl.org/
