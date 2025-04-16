Starting July 1st, Florida will officially recognize the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills on Monday renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” in Florida State Statutes making Florida the first state to recognize the change.
The bills will require state agencies to update materials to reflect the “Gulf of America” and for instructional materials in schools and library media center collections to adopt the new name.
The action was taken after president Donald Trump signed an executive order in January, directing the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.”
State and local governments will need to update official documents, websites, signage, publications, and other materials to reflect the new name.
