If you live in Florida and didn’t file your federal income taxes on Tuesday, don’t worry.
The last day for most U.S. taxpayers to file taxes was April 15th, but Floridians automatically get a two-week extension.
That’s because last year, the over 50 counties that were impacted by Hurricane Milton were given an extension, which the IRS then expanded to all of Florida’s 67 counties.
So, if you pay taxes in Florida, you have until May the 1st to file your tax return, but don’t procrastinate any longer, because May the 1st will be here before you know it.
The last day for most U.S. taxpayers to file taxes was April 15th, but Floridians automatically get a two-week extension.
That’s because last year, the over 50 counties that were impacted by Hurricane Milton were given an extension, which the IRS then expanded to all of Florida’s 67 counties.
So, if you pay taxes in Florida, you have until May the 1st to file your tax return, but don’t procrastinate any longer, because May the 1st will be here before you know it.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment