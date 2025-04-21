The Eastpoint Fire Department said last month’s
rib cookoff was a big success.
The
event was held on March the 15th, and big crowds showed up to
support the fire department by buying ribs and chicken.
In total, the event raised over 40 thousand
dollars.
The
money raised this year will help pay off one of the department’s fire trucks,
so the Fire department can start the process of buying a new truck.
Besides the BBQ sales, the event also included
a silent auction and a cookoff in which teams compete for a 1000-dollar prize.
The
winner of this year’s cookoff was the “rib-publiclans”
made up of Tony Morris and Jonathan Sands from Adel, Georgia.
