Monday, April 21, 2025

The Eastpoint Fire Department said last month’s rib cookoff was a big success.

 

The event was held on March the 15th, and big crowds showed up to support the fire department by buying ribs and chicken.

 

In total, the event raised over 40 thousand dollars.

 

The money raised this year will help pay off one of the department’s fire trucks, so the Fire department can start the process of buying a new truck.

 

Besides the BBQ sales, the event also included a silent auction and a cookoff in which teams compete for a 1000-dollar prize.

 

The winner of this year’s cookoff was the “rib-publiclans” made up of Tony Morris and Jonathan Sands from Adel, Georgia.




