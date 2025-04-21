The Franklin County School recently got a donation from the Franklin Education Association that will provide needed technology for local students.
The Franklin County Education Foundation raises funds for our students and teachers for classroom supplies, Take Stock in Children Scholarships, teacher mini grants and other opportunities to enhance the educational environment in our schools.
Their recent donation, along with the Matching Grant program through the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations will allow the Franklin County School testing and technology department to purchase 30 new graphing calculators for students to use while taking the SATs and ACTs.
They will also purchase 48 new calculators for 7th and 8th grade math, 50 headphones for test-taking and 30 more with microphones for tests and classroom programs,
Plus, the school will get 50 new iPads for ore-K and 1st grade testing and classroom programs.
If you would like to learn more about the Franklin Education Foundation and maybe help them in their efforts to enhance local schools, visit their website at
https://franklineducationfoundationfl.org/
The Franklin County Education Foundation raises funds for our students and teachers for classroom supplies, Take Stock in Children Scholarships, teacher mini grants and other opportunities to enhance the educational environment in our schools.
Their recent donation, along with the Matching Grant program through the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations will allow the Franklin County School testing and technology department to purchase 30 new graphing calculators for students to use while taking the SATs and ACTs.
They will also purchase 48 new calculators for 7th and 8th grade math, 50 headphones for test-taking and 30 more with microphones for tests and classroom programs,
Plus, the school will get 50 new iPads for ore-K and 1st grade testing and classroom programs.
If you would like to learn more about the Franklin Education Foundation and maybe help them in their efforts to enhance local schools, visit their website at
https://franklineducationfoundationfl.org/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment