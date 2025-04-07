The Florida American Legion Riders Unity Ride to pass through Franklin and Gulf Counties on Tuesday

There will be a long line of
motorcycles passing through Gulf and Franklin Counties on Tuesday as the
American Legion Unity Ride makes its annual trek through Northwest Florida.
The Florida American Legion Riders Unity Ride begins today
in Pensacola and ends on April the 8th with a big rally in Pinellas
Park.
In total, the riders will travel over a thousand miles.
They will spend the night tonight in Panama City, and
expect to be at the VFW Post in Port St. Joe tomorrow morning.
They will then ride through Apalachicola as they ride to The
American Legion Post in Lanark Village for lunch.
.
We aren’t sure about the exact times they will be coming
through town, so be sure to keep your ears open so you can stand along their
route and wave.
The purpose of the American Legion Unity Ride is to raise
awareness and collect donations for the Project: VetRelief's Suicide Prevention
Initiative.
The Suicide Prevention Initiative says an average of 22
veterans a day commit suicide, one of the main causes is Post Traumatic Stress.
There are many forms of assistance for Post Traumatic
Stress, whether it be counseling, group activities, service animals or just
being in the right place at the right time.
PROJECT: VetRelief will not only establish a statewide
network but also provide financial support by sponsoring veterans through their
existing programs or allowing them to expand their services.
