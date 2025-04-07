Monday, April 7, 2025

The Florida American Legion Riders Unity Ride to pass through Franklin and Gulf Counties on Tuesday

There will be a long line of motorcycles passing through Gulf and Franklin Counties on Tuesday as the American Legion Unity Ride makes its annual trek through Northwest Florida.

 

The Florida American Legion Riders Unity Ride begins today in Pensacola and ends on April the 8th with a big rally in Pinellas Park.

 

In total, the riders will travel over a thousand miles.

 

They will spend the night tonight in Panama City, and expect to be at the VFW Post in Port St. Joe tomorrow morning.

 

They will then ride through Apalachicola as they ride to The American Legion Post in Lanark Village for lunch.

We aren’t sure about the exact times they will be coming through town, so be sure to keep your ears open so you can stand along their route and wave.

 

The purpose of the American Legion Unity Ride is to raise awareness and collect donations for the Project: VetRelief's Suicide Prevention Initiative.

 

The Suicide Prevention Initiative says an average of 22 veterans a day commit suicide, one of the main causes is Post Traumatic Stress.

 

There are many forms of assistance for Post Traumatic Stress, whether it be counseling, group activities, service animals or just being in the right place at the right time.

 

PROJECT: VetRelief will not only establish a statewide network but also provide financial support by sponsoring veterans through their existing programs or allowing them to expand their services.






