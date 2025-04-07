The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Tarzan! Tarzan has become a spunky pup who enjoys rough housing with
his brother out in the yard. His favorite time of the day is when he gets to go
for a walk or when gets treats from the volunteers. Tarzan is making progress
on his leash walking and learning the command "sit". Tarzan is treat
and food motivated which comes in handy teaching him new commands. Tarzan has
lots of energy so he would need a good daily routine filled with playtime and
enrichment. Tarzan is heartworm negative, microchipped, UPTD on my vaccines,
and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Tarzan!.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
