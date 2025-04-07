Monday, April 7, 2025

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is TarzanTarzan has become a spunky pup who enjoys rough housing with his brother out in the yard. His favorite time of the day is when he gets to go for a walk or when gets treats from the volunteers. Tarzan is making progress on his leash walking and learning the command "sit". Tarzan is treat and food motivated which comes in handy teaching him new commands. Tarzan has lots of energy so he would need a good daily routine filled with playtime and enrichment. Tarzan is heartworm negative, microchipped, UPTD on my vaccines, and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Tarzan!. 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







